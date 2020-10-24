FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

The following Clemson football players will not be available for today's game versus Syracuse.

The No. 1-ranked Tigers (5-0, 4-0) hosts Syracuse (1-4, 1-3) at noon.

PLAYERS UNAVAILABLE FOR SYRACUSE

DT Tyler Davis

TE Sage Ennis

DE Justin Foster

OL Mitchell Mayes

DT Ruke Orhorhoro

WR Justyn Ross

LB James Skalski

DT Tré Williams

ALSO UNAVAILABLE (walk-ons)

RB Ty Lucas, LB Matt McMahan, QB James Talton and TE Luke Price

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!