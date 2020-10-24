Clemson Player Availability for Syracuse
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
The following Clemson football players will not be available for today's game versus Syracuse.
The No. 1-ranked Tigers (5-0, 4-0) hosts Syracuse (1-4, 1-3) at noon.
PLAYERS UNAVAILABLE FOR SYRACUSE
DT Tyler Davis
TE Sage Ennis
WR Justyn Ross
DT Tré Williams
ALSO UNAVAILABLE (walk-ons)
RB Ty Lucas, LB Matt McMahan, QB James Talton and TE Luke Price
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!