TigerIllustrated - Clemson players unavailable for BC

CLEMSON -- Ahead of today's matchup between No. 1 Clemson (6-0, 5-0) and Boston College (4-2, 3-2) in Death Valley, Clemson has released the names of players who are unavailable for the game.

The following is the Tigers' full unavailability report for BC:

PLAYERS UNAVAILABLE

CB Fred Davis

DT Tyler Davis

DE Justin Foster

LB Mike Jones Jr.

QB Trevor Lawrence

RB Chez Mellusi

DT Ruke Orhorhoro

WR Justyn Ross

LB James Skalski

DT Tré Williams

ALSO UNAVAILABLE

RB Ty Lucas, LB Matthew Maloney, CB Jack McCall, LB Matt McMahan, TE Luke Price, DE Andrew Robert

