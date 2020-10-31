TigerIllustrated - Clemson players unavailable for BC

Clemson players unavailable for BC
CLEMSON -- Ahead of today's matchup between No. 1 Clemson (6-0, 5-0) and Boston College (4-2, 3-2) in Death Valley, Clemson has released the names of players who are unavailable for the game.
The following is the Tigers' full unavailability report for BC:
PLAYERS UNAVAILABLE
CB Fred Davis
DT Tyler Davis
RB Chez Mellusi
WR Justyn Ross
DT Tré Williams
ALSO UNAVAILABLE
RB Ty Lucas, LB Matthew Maloney, CB Jack McCall, LB Matt McMahan, TE Luke Price, DE Andrew Robert
