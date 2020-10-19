FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Within the last two weeks, Clemson's staff has intensified its recruitment of a fast-rising offensive line prospect who checks the physical prototype boxes.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Charlestown (Ind.) junior four-star Kiyaunta Goodwin spoke with Tigers offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell last week for the first time.