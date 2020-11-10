TigerIllustrated - Clemson Releases Men's Basketball Schedule

Clemson Releases Men's Basketball Schedule
CLEMSON -- Last year’s season ticket holders will soon receive instructions for how to request tickets for the 2020-21 season and will have a deadline to submit requests by 11:59 p.m. Nov. 15, 2020. Beginning Nov. 23, all IPTAY members will have the opportunity to request tickets based on availability.
Clemson’s home ACC slate is highlighted by contests against Florida State, Virginia, North Carolina, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, NC State, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Miami (Fla.).
The Tigers will host two separate three-game home stands during ACC play, once during early February and once toward the end of the month and into early March.
The Tigers have home non-conference games against SC State (Dec. 2), Maryland (Dec. 9) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Morehead State (Dec. 22). Non-conference matchups with Mississippi State, Purdue/Liberty and Alabama were previously released.
Clemson will travel to Columbia for its annual Palmetto Series game against South Carolina. Details of that matchup will be released at a later date.
CLEMSON's 2020-21 MEN's BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)
Nov. 25 vs. Mississippi State (Space Coast Challenge; Melbourne, Fla.)
Nov. 26 vs. Purdue/Liberty (Space Coast Challenge; Melbourne, Fla.)
Dec. 2 SC State
Dec. 9 Maryland (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)
Dec. 12 vs. Alabama (Holiday Hoopsgiving; Atlanta, Ga.)
Dec. 15 at Virginia Tech
Dec. 22 Morehead State
Dec. 29/30 Florida State
Jan. 2 at Miami (Fla.)
Jan. 5-6 NC State
Jan. 9 at North Carolina
Jan. 12-13 at Syracuse
Jan. 16 Virginia
Jan. 19-20 at Georgia Tech
Jan. 23 at Florida State
Jan. 26-27 Boston College
Jan. 30 at Duke
Feb. 2-3 North Carolina
Feb. 6 Syracuse
Feb. 13 Georgia Tech
Feb. 16-17 at Notre Dame
Feb. 21 at Pittsburgh
Feb. 23-24 at Wake Forest
Feb. 27 Miami (Fla.)
March 2-3 Louisville
March 5-6 Pittsburgh
