TigerIllustrated - Clemson Releases Men's Basketball Schedule

CLEMSON -- Last year’s season ticket holders will soon receive instructions for how to request tickets for the 2020-21 season and will have a deadline to submit requests by 11:59 p.m. Nov. 15, 2020. Beginning Nov. 23, all IPTAY members will have the opportunity to request tickets based on availability.

Clemson’s home ACC slate is highlighted by contests against Florida State, Virginia, North Carolina, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, NC State, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Miami (Fla.).

The Tigers will host two separate three-game home stands during ACC play, once during early February and once toward the end of the month and into early March.

The Tigers have home non-conference games against SC State (Dec. 2), Maryland (Dec. 9) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Morehead State (Dec. 22). Non-conference matchups with Mississippi State, Purdue/Liberty and Alabama were previously released.

Clemson will travel to Columbia for its annual Palmetto Series game against South Carolina. Details of that matchup will be released at a later date.

CLEMSON's 2020-21 MEN's BASKETBALL SCHEDULE