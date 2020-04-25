Clemson's Early Risers
Matt Ryan issued some advice to A.J. Terrell in welcoming the rookie to the Atlanta Falcons.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Among the bullet points: Don't be full of yourself.
ALSO SEE: LETTERS FROM DABO | Friday Insider Notes | How Clemson's staff recruits each position | Clemson's verbal commitments
"Don't talk too much," Ryan said in a video released by the Falcons. "Just come in, do your thing. Listen, learn from the guys around you. You're going to have a great supporting cast and they're going to help you out."
ALSO SEE: About The Korey Foreman Development
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news