Matt Ryan issued some advice to A.J. Terrell in welcoming the rookie to the Atlanta Falcons.

Among the bullet points: Don't be full of yourself.

"Don't talk too much," Ryan said in a video released by the Falcons. "Just come in, do your thing. Listen, learn from the guys around you. You're going to have a great supporting cast and they're going to help you out."

