Before Dabo Swinney’s arrival, Clemson was regularly posting recruiting classes ranked between Nos. 10-15 under Tommy Bowden.

The highest steps are the hardest to climb. But the Tigers have progressed to the elite point that finishing among the top-five is the expectation – at least when scholarship numbers allow.

With Clemson already boasting the specs for another national contender on the heels of a program-best No. 2 class, Tigerillustrated.com is taking a deep dive into how the pieces of the puzzle come together on a position-by-position basis.

In the next installment of this in-depth feature, we lay out the details for how Clemson recruiting uniquely takes shape with tight ends.