HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: DEFENSIVE END - Part 2
We rolled out Tuesday the latest installment of our analytical series detailing how Clemson's staff recruits at defensive end.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Included were a series of figures that paint a picture for how the Tigers have fared at the position as well as how they go about their business.
ALSO SEE: HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: OFFENSIVE LINE | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: OFFENSIVE LINE - Part 2 | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: RUNNING BACK | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: RUNNING BACK - Part 2 | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: CORNERBACK | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: CORNERBACK - Part 2 | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: DEFENSIVE TACKLE | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS DEFENSIVE TACKLE - Part 2 | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: DEFENSIVE END
We thought it would be interesting to further delve into those numbers with context for how Clemson’s competitors and peers stack up.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news