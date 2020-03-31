We rolled out Monday the latest installment of our analytical series detailing how Clemson's coaching staff recruits at each position.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Included were a series of figures that paint a picture for how the Tigers have fared at cornerback as well as how they go about their business.

ALSO SEE: HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: OFFENSIVE LINE | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: OFFENSIVE LINE - Part 2 | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: RUNNING BACK | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: RUNNING BACK - Part 2 | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: CORNERBACK

We thought it would be interesting to further delve into those numbers with context for how Clemson’s competitors and peers stack up.