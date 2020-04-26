News More News
Clemson's NFL Pipeline

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Jon Gruden summed it up well in his phone conversation with Tanner Muse.

"We want to keep this Clemson Tiger pipeline hot, man," Gruden said after the Raiders selected Muse in the third round.

John Simpson would follow to the Raiders in the fourth round. That meant that over the past two drafts, five of Clemson's previous 11 draftees had gone to the Raiders.

Clemson has now had five first-round draft picks in the last two years, including former three-star recruit Isaiah Simmons who was a top 10 pick Thursday night.
{{ article.author_name }}