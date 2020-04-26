Jon Gruden summed it up well in his phone conversation with Tanner Muse.

"We want to keep this Clemson Tiger pipeline hot, man," Gruden said after the Raiders selected Muse in the third round.

John Simpson would follow to the Raiders in the fourth round. That meant that over the past two drafts, five of Clemson's previous 11 draftees had gone to the Raiders.