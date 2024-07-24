CLEMSON -- Last year in the ACC, Cade Klubnik found himself overshadowed by bigger names at quarterback.

Those names, including Jordan Travis and Drake Maye, are now gone.

Yet as Klubnik prepares for his Thursday appearance in Charlotte as part of the ACC Football Kickoff media extravaganza, the transfer portal has made him a relative afterthought once again.

Miami's Cam Ward is the nation's most prolific returning passer, having thrown for 311 yards a game last year at Washington State.