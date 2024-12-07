Clemson takes ACC opener with 65-55 win at Miami

The Tigers were on a high after Tuesday's court-storming triumph over Kentucky at Littlejohn Coliseum. Brad Brownell knew this trip wouldn't be easy, because trips to Coral Gables seldom are -- Clemson had won there just once since the 2010-11 season, and last year the Tigers were blown off the floor in the second half in a 95-82 defeat.

A week after going to Daytona Beach and beating Penn State and San Francisco in impressive fashion, Clemson showed its grit in the second half in pulling out a 65-55 victory at Miami in the ACC opener for both teams.

Another trip to the Sunshine State brought more sunny vibes for Clemson on Saturday.

Clemson improved to 9-1 overall and has won six consecutive games since a Nov. 17 loss at Boise State. The Tigers are likely Top 25-bound after an impressive two weeks of basketball.

The past two victories have shown us this team can win without its two biggest stars playing their best. Chase Hunter did produce a game-high 18 points, 12 of them after halftime. But he was 1-of-7 from 3 and has missed 10 of 11 shots from deep over the past two games.

Ian Schieffelin did have 15 points and 12 rebounds Saturday, though he did turn it over four times in 38 minutes.

This victory was notable for other guys also coming up with clutch plays, such as:

-- Viktor Lakhin nailing 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions during a crucial second-half sequence;

-- Dillon Hunter draining a 3 as the shot clock expired to give Clemson a 52-48 lead with 4:39 left;

-- Jaeden Zackery scoring off a drive with 3:44 left to make it 54-48, and forcing a key turnover at the top inside of two minutes with the Tigers nursing a 58-53 advantage.

The Tigers scored on their last 15 possessions. Zackery locked down Nijel Pack, who was held scoreless in 31 minutes on 0-for-7 shooting (all from 3) and three turnovers.

Chase Hunter did seem to rise to the moment in the second half, attacking the basket more. He hit a pull-up jumper from the foul line with 42 seconds left to make the score 61-53.

Clemson shot 9-of-27 from 3. Schieffelin and Lakhin combined to go 5-of-7 from deep. Schieffelin missed seven of eight 3-pointers against Kentucky.