Ennis Commits To Clemson
Clemson has landed its tight end for this recruiting class.
Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln's Sage Ennis has announced his commitment to the Tigers.
Ennis (6-4, 225) picked Clemson over hometown Florida State, with Miami, N.C. State and South Carolina having offered within the last two months.
This courtship came together in relative short order.
N.C. State became the first big offer for Ennis in early May. FSU had hovered on the periphery and attracted him for numerous visits, but it wasn’t yet sold on him as a tight end.
Then Willie Taggart saw him in action against his son at a jamboree and summarily offered May 19. Miami and South Carolina reacted with immediate offers.
Ennis already had a trip to N.C. State planned the next week, so he called Clemson's staff to arrange a visit on the way back just in case he could stir its interest.
He did.
Clemson's staff convinced him to come join the candidates vying for an offer at the Dabo Swinney Camp.
Ennis then made a return visit to FSU – estimated to be his fifth or sixth time on campus as a recruit – one week before camping Wednesday at Clemson.
He worked out for tight ends coach Danny Pearman at the first Swinney Camp session less than two weeks ago and had an offer before departing campus. Ennis told us the offer “made a big splash in the water.”
Tigerillustraed.com projected Ennis to Clemson in the June 10 edition of the Monday Insider.
He becomes the 18th commitment in Clemson’s class, which is ranked No. 1 nationally by Rivals.com.
Ennis registered 39 catches for 596 yards and four touchdowns as a junior playing receiver. He also had nine rushing touchdowns serving as a wildcat quarterback. As a sophomore, he played quarterback at Graceville (Fla.).
Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Ennis shortly.
