CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney met with members of the media Tuesday for his weekly news conference, this time to preview his team's Saturday matchup with No. 11 Texas A&M. The two teams will meet in Death Valley at 3:30 p.m. in a game televised by ABC. As of Tuesday morning Clemson was a 17.5-18-point favorite over the Aggies. The following is an edited transcript of Swinney's Tuesday news conference. OPENING STATEMENTS: "As we look ahead, this is a huge challenge. I'm very impressed with Texas A&M. We've had a chance to really study them over the summer. They got better and better and better. They've got some key ingredients back, starting with their QB. He's big-time. He's bigger, faster, stronger and more confident. He has made some big-time throws on the move. It just kills you. He can make all the throws. They threw the ball all over us in the fourth quarter last year. We couldn't stop them. We grew a lot from that game as the year went. Hopefully our experience on the back end this year will help us because they'll get off the bus throwing the football.

"Defensively, we've been going against their coordinator since he was at Wake Forest. He does a great job with their scheme. They mix coverages and technique. We have to be sharp and technically sound. They're big up front. Their two ends are fast and electric. They're good at backer. Their corners are all 6'2, 6'3, 6'4, long bodies. They're a really talented group across the board on both sides.

"I'm excited to see how our team will respond to a group like this early in the season. They're definitely one of the best teams in the country. Regardless of what happens in this game, I believe that will play out. Win or lose, we're going to get better. I thought this game really helped us last year. We were very fortunate to win that game. We're excited about having them here at home. We're praying for everyone who's in the path of this hurricane. We hope it has minimal effect on them." Q: Talk about their punter, who had a big game against you last year. SWINNEY: "He's huge. He can flip it. You get a three and out and you feel good, next thing you know you're backed up. He kept kicking it over us. He's very talented and definitely a weapon for them." Q: What did you learn about your secondary last year in this game? SWINNEY: "We weren't smart late. We were fine for three and a half quarters, but all of a sudden we lost our minds. This guy found his receivers. They made some competitive plays, but there were some where we didn't have anyone in the zip code. We just learned details. Now, we were young this time last year. We felt great about our corners but were inexperienced at safety. The whole back seven ... we like the guys we've got. We think they are a strength for us. "They're going to make some plays on us. Our corners will have to win some matchups. We just have to be positioned better. Our confidence is good, but this will be a challenge ... for sure. It starts with being able to hold up on the run. If you can't do that, with their play action, it creates distortion for your coverage." Q: Do you feel like their crowd helped them win some momenutm last year? SWINNEY: "I always tell our guys that if they're only good players at home, they're not going to be good players. If your play is determined by outside influences, you won't be a good player. There's no question a home crowd can create great energy for you. We try not to get caught up in that stuff. But I know this; this is one of the most unique environments in college football. I think it was an issue on that first punt-fumble last week. It takes a lot of focus when you are on the road. You have to block it out. Our fan base is so passionate and loud. I've never sat in the stands here before but I always hear people stand up a lot. That's what they tell me. Our crowd energizes us at home. For sure. Hopefully they can impact the opponent." Q: The missed tackles by the linebackers, how much do you attribute that to the nature of the first game? SWINNEY: "All of it. Jake didn't even get to scrimmage in camp. Skalski, his first game as a starter and the intensity of the moment ... "We got better as the game went. We left some meat on the bone, but we were positioned well. You'll have some missed tackles, but you want to minimize that and make the layups. We missed a couple of layups. Sometimes you'll have a missed tackle in space. And we'll get better. We have a team that really cares. They're passionate and it's important to them." Q: You still feel their tight end will factor prominently Saturday? SWINNEY: "Oh yes. There will be a lot of 11 and 12 personnel. They'll try to create extra gaps and run off play action from it. There will be a lot of hard play action, double posts, climb routes. It will be a challenge. Our eyes, recognition, communication, adjustments to formations will be critical for us. Jimbo won't come out there in four-wide. They will be mostly 11 personnel." Q: Talk about Derion Kendrick, who was not tested too much last week. SWINNEY: "He did his job last week, a nice job, but we are playing a different animal at quarterback this week. It should be a lot like practice for him. He's going against a great QB and great receivers here everyday in practice. He just needs to take it to the game field. Physicality at corner will be big in this game. You won't just sit there and play cover-2, zone."

Q: Talk about your relationship with Jimbo.

SWINNEY: "I was probably 26 when I met him. I was coaching at Alabama. He was at Auburn. We both recruited Birmingham. I used to see him on Friday nights. I always got along with him. He came to Florida State, so I was around him as an assistant and a head coach. As he became the head coach, I got to know him on another a whole other level. We spent a lot of times in meetings together. He's a really good football coach. We've had a lot of battles against him." Q: Is there a big separation between your first and second team on the defensive line? SWINNEY: "At end, we have five guys who will all play. It's a closer group. At defensive tackle, there is some separation after Nyles, Jordan and Tyler. Xavier Kelly is kind of right there. He made a step forward. The biggest thing with him is that he needs to play. I was very encouraged with him. He just needs to gain some confidence. He has all the tools. We have six guys that we like, but we have a more freelance rotation at defensive end. As a group they are further ahead." Q: How much of an advantage is it to have a guy like Travis who gets so much production on few carries? SWINNEY: "It's huge. Just 12 carries. When you have great backs, that's an equalizer in the game of football. When you can run the ball effectively, efficient, not have negative plays, it puts a lot of pressure on a defense throughout the course of the game, especially if you can throw the ball. You can dictate how defenses have to play. When you can't run, there is a lot more defenses can do against you." Q: Talk about Denzel Johnson and your safety rotation, the depth you have there. SWINNEY: "All four of our safeties are starters. Y'all have heard me say that. In my eyes, they're all starters. Nolan Turner was almost player of the game on defense last week. They're interchangeable. They all bring great things. They support each other. It's a huge blessing for us to have four guys at that position we trust. Denzel and Nolan were not offered by Division I programs. Both of those guys can run. Tanner Muse is just a savvy veteran. Same thing with K'Von Wallace. All four graded well last week."

Q: You've been a trendsetter using freshmen quarterbacks so much. What is it about your players who have come in and contributed so early at quarterback? SWINNEY: "We've just had some guys who have come in ready. It's still more the exception than the norm. It's what these guys are exposed to in high school. Trevor and Deshaun had started since the ninth grade and had been coached on a lot of things that we do. They had such a great foundation from a football standpoint. Both were exposed to a lot of things across the country. Mentally, they had already been under a lot of pressure. Both were used to high expectations and state championships. "It's just different today. These guys are in summer leagues, 7-on-7s, so that's part of it. I played in the I-formation. When we got fancy, we went split-backs. We still had an x and a z. That's it. I didn't know what a 3-wideout set was when I was coming up. When I was in school, when I went home, we had Lawrence Welk, Happy Days and Hee-Haw. We had three channels. Things have changed now."

