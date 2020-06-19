Clemson’s rise has coincided with its elevated recruiting success in the state of Florida over the last two decades.

The Tigers currently own a pair of commitments from Florida prospects ranked in the Rivals250: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School four-star offensive lineman Marcus Tate, No. 121 nationally; and Lakeland (Fla.) Christian four-star defensive end Cade Denhoff, No. 167 overall.

The Tigers remain involved with Miami (Fla.) Palmetto four-star corner Jason Marshall.