Dabo Swinney's biggest recruiting wins in Florida
Clemson’s rise has coincided with its elevated recruiting success in the state of Florida over the last two decades.
The Tigers currently own a pair of commitments from Florida prospects ranked in the Rivals250: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School four-star offensive lineman Marcus Tate, No. 121 nationally; and Lakeland (Fla.) Christian four-star defensive end Cade Denhoff, No. 167 overall.
The Tigers remain involved with Miami (Fla.) Palmetto four-star corner Jason Marshall.
Furthermore, five of their initial offers to rising juniors have gone to Sunshine State prospects: Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep five-star tackle Julian Armella, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna defensive end Kenyatta Jackson, Apopka (Fla.) corner Nikai Martinez and Hallandale (Fla.) four-star safety Alfonzo Allen.
