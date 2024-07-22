BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

For the purposes of this exercise, we'll ask you to temporarily suspend whatever cynicism you have about the methods in Athens, the rap sheets in Athens, the graduation rates in Athens, or whatever in Athens you don't like (all of it?).

Yes, the very topic of Kirby Smart and Georgia triggers Clemson fans more now than ever in large part because the Bulldogs are now recognized as the kings of college football and the Tigers have fallen from that esteemed perch over the last three seasons.

And the profound change in the stature of both programs is reflected in Georgia's status as a two-touchdown favorite over Clemson in the Aug. 31 opener.

So yeah, Clemson fans understandably start seeing red when they see the red and black.

But ... let's briefly set aside that formidable baggage so we can clearly think about how something Smart recently said could and should apply to how Clemson's football program is viewed.

