DAVID OJIEGBE TO CLEMSON
Clemson is looking to restock the defensive end cupboard with volume in this recruiting class.
The first one is in.
Washington (D.C.) St. John's College four-star David Ojiegbe announced his commitment Wednesday to Clemson. Ojiegbe had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Ojiegbe (6-3, 235) picked the Tigers over Michigan, Miami, Maryland and UNC. Ojiegbe also claimed offers from Penn State and Tennessee among numerous others.
Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall paid Ojiegbe a school stop in January, which got the ball rolling for Clemson's interest.
Ojiegbe attends the same high school as current Tigers defensive tackle Tre Williams, who was a prep senior when Ojiegbe was a freshman.
Clemson offered Ojiegbe with his introductory visit for Clemson's junior day March 5.
He then returned for the April 9 spring game with his girlfriend and mentor.
Tigerillustrated.com projected Ojiegbe to Clemson in the immediate aftermath.
"My favorite parts about Clemson are the coaching staff, the scheme fit and the plug-and-play," Ojiegbe told us after the spring game. "Coach Lemanski -- just the family orientation is huge for me. You really feel the family vibe."
As a junior, he was credited with 54 tackles, 11 sacks and 18 tackles for loss.
Ojiegbe visited Michigan and Maryland in January, traveled to Miami in March and checked out UNC and Wake Forest earlier this month.
He becomes the fourth commitment for Clemson's recruiting class, joining Miami (Fla.) Edison four-star receiver Nathaniel Joseph, Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina and Bridgeland (Ala.) four-star tight end Reid Mikeska.
