DAVID OJIEGBE TO CLEMSON

Ojiegbe (6-3, 235) picked the Tigers over Michigan, Miami, Maryland and UNC. Ojiegbe also claimed offers from Penn State and Tennessee among numerous others. Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall paid Ojiegbe a school stop in January, which got the ball rolling for Clemson's interest. Ojiegbe attends the same high school as current Tigers defensive tackle Tre Williams, who was a prep senior when Ojiegbe was a freshman. Clemson offered Ojiegbe with his introductory visit for Clemson's junior day March 5. He then returned for the April 9 spring game with his girlfriend and mentor. Tigerillustrated.com projected Ojiegbe to Clemson in the immediate aftermath.

New Clemson commit David Ojiegbe claimed 29 offers before ending the recruiting process. (Rivals.com)