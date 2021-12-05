 TigerIllustrated - DONE DEAL
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-05 19:39:26 -0600') }} football Edit

DONE DEAL

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is headed back to Oklahoma, this time as its next head football coach, Tigerillustrated.com has confirmed tonight.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on this story later.

{{ article.author_name }}