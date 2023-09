BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

At the doorstep of Clemson's season opener versus Duke on Labor Day night in Durham, Tigerillustrated.com takes a peek at where Duke's front-line personnel was ranked out of high school according to Rivals.com.

We will of course continue our pregame content on Monday ahead of the teams' 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

ALSO SEE: THE FORECAST | Five burning questions on Clemson football | Saturday Clemson Football Nuggets | Friday Clemson Football Insider