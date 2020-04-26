Clemson's football program was again well-represented in this weekend's NFL Draft with seven picks.

Veteran offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum was the last Tiger taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, becoming the 64th Clemson player taken in the draft in the Dabo Swinney era.

In this feature, Tigerillustrated.com lists every Clemson draftee in the Swinney era.