Every Clemson NFL Draft pick in the Dabo Swinney Era

Clemson's representation in this year's NFL Draft was comprised of two Georgia natives - Lawrenceville (Ga.) defensive back and former five-star Andrew Booth and Calhoun (Ga.) linebacker Baylon Spector, a former three-star.

Spector's selection in the seventh round marked the 71st Clemson player taken in the draft in the Dabo Swinney Era. That figure trails only Alabama head coach Nick Saban during that timeframe.

In this feature, Tigerillustrated.com lists every Clemson draftee in the Swinney era.