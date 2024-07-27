BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Earlier this month Greensboro - Grimsley defensive end Bryce Davis became the latest in a line of highly-regarded prospects from the state of North Carolina to commit to Clemson under head football coach Dabo Swinney.

Davis, ranked 51st nationally overall regardless of position by Rivals.com, now represents the 12th Rivals100 member from the Tarheel State to cast his lot with the Tigers under Swinney.

In our second feature of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, check out every North Carolina recruit in the Swinney era.

