Every Rivals250 defensive end recruit in the Dabo Swinney Era

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: It's here! Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access (to premium message boards) pass! Read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

----------------------------------------------

Dabo Swinney is no stranger to signing highly regarded defensive end prospects, as evidenced by a long line of four-star and five-star acquisitions since he was named Clemson's head coach in December of 2008.

Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

Today Tigerillustrated.com lists every Rivals250 member at the position signed by Clemson since Swinney became head coach.

ALSO SEE: Every Rivals250 quarterback recruit in the Dabo Swinney Era | Every Rivals250 offensive line recruit in the Dabo Swinney Era | Every Rivals250 linebacker recruit in the Dabo Swinney Era | Every Rivals250 running back recruit in the Dabo Swinney Era | Every Rivals250 wide receiver recruit in the Dabo Swinney Era

**** The following four-star defensive ends were signed by Clemson under Swinney but were not members of the Rivals250:

- Corey Crawford (Columbus, Ga.)

- Justin Foster (Shelby, NC)

- Shaq Lawson (Central, SC)

- Zaire Patterson (Winston-Salem, NC)

- Caden Story (Lanett, Ala.)

** Lawson was initially billed a 5.8 or a low four-star by Rivals.com but the following year while at Hargrave Military Academy was upgraded to a 6.0 where he was recognized as the No. 1 prep school recruit in the nation.

** Story, a former Auburn commit, is listed as a defensive end by Rivals.com but is expected to play tackle at Clemson.

** Listed below is Jordan Williams, who was regarded as a strongside end by the Rivals.com network, but has spent his college career at defensive tackle at both Clemson and Virginia Tech.