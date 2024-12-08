BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Nolan Hauser winked and smiled toward the Clemson sideline last night, moments before attempting to do something he'd never done.

The freshman just seems ingrained with a type of swagger and confidence that reminds you of certain folks from a certain state.

That state would be Texas, where everything will become bigger for the Tigers in 13 days when they take on the Longhorns in Austin.

You get the feeling Hauser's demeanor is going to need to rub off on some of his teammates and even coaches if Clemson hopes to walk out of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with a victory.

Much more here on a busy Sunday in Clemson, South Carolina ...

EVERYTHING WILL BECOME BIGGER FOR THE TIGERS IN TEXAS

