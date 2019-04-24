Tigerillustrated.com

“Tavien has informed us that he has entered the transfer portal with the intention to finish his degree at Clemson by August and continue his college career somewhere else,” Swinney said. “We appreciate Tavien for everything he brought to Clemson University and our program and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

CLEMSON -- Running back Tavien Feaster has entered the NCAA transfer portal and intends to transfer from Clemson University, Head Coach Dabo Swinney confirmed on Wednesday.

Feaster, a native of Spartanburg, S.C., appeared in 41 career games at Clemson with 11 starts, compiling 1,330 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries, as well as 183 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions.

He exits the program ranked second in Clemson history in career yards per carry (5.99) among qualified rushers, trailing only current Clemson running back Travis Etienne (7.79).

The former four-star recruit was billed by Rivals.com as the nation's No. 3-rated running back in 2016. Rivals.com also rated Feaster as the top football prospect overall regardless of position in the state of South Carolina that winter.

Clemson's staff signed two backs last winter - Michel Dukes of Charleston and Chez Mellusi of Naples, Fla.



Check out our Spring DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel at the Tiger Fan Shop! Click HERE to see everything in inventory.