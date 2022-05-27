Former Clemson linebacker Chad Carson appears on The Clemson Dubcast
Several years ago, former Clemson linebacker Chad Carson and his family moved to Ecuador without making any plans beyond a three-day Airbnb rental. They ended up living there for 17 months.
Now they are preparing for a move to Spain for a year.
Carson played football at Clemson from 1998 to 2001 but has carved out life and leadership that is totally separate from the sport that defined him in college and high school.
Carson's success in the real-estate business has allowed him, his wife and two children the flexibility to explore the world. It's also granted him the time to pursue his passion of making Clemson's transportation infrastructure inclusive of more than just automobiles.
Carson joins this edition of The Clemson Dubcast to talk about his life in football and after football, and he offers his reflections on the rapid changes in college athletics.
