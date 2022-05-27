Former Clemson linebacker Chad Carson appears on The Clemson Dubcast

Several years ago, former Clemson linebacker Chad Carson and his family moved to Ecuador without making any plans beyond a three-day Airbnb rental. They ended up living there for 17 months.

Now they are preparing for a move to Spain for a year.

Carson played football at Clemson from 1998 to 2001 but has carved out life and leadership that is totally separate from the sport that defined him in college and high school.