FOUR-STAR ANDERSON TO CLEMSON
Another four-star has punctuated the close to Clemson's summer recruiting.
Fyffe (Ala.) linebacker Logan Anderson has announced his commitment to Clemson. Anderson had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Anderson (6-2, 223) picked the Tigers over offers from Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, UCF, Washington and Vanderbilt.
He traveled in Thursday to attend the program's All-In Cookout Friday with his parents, siblings and grandparents.
His pledge ends an unforeseen two-month recruiting spree that saw Anderson rise from obscurity to relative regional prominence.
Anderson held small offers such as North Alabama and Mercer during the spring when defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin followed a tip to check him out.
He has starred as a running back in high school, tallying 2,864 yards and 45 touchdowns on 265 carries as a junior in leading Fyffe to its seventh state championship in a decade.
His brother Payton is a former walk-on running back at Auburn.
Clemson liked him a lot and was set to host him for the Dabo Swinney Camp when his sterling showing at earlier camps in late May yielded offers from Georgia and then Auburn.
A camp offer via Ole Miss rounded out the primary June developments, and Rivals.com tabbed him a four-star.
Anderson then impressed network analysts at the Rivals Five-Star earlier last month.
Ole Miss tried staying involved. But Clemson had been there before the buzz began, and his Swinney Camp visit left a profound impression on Anderson and his family.
He becomes the 15th commitment for the Tigers' recruiting class, running its total to 12 four-stars.
Anderson also accounts for the second substantial acquisition late this month when tacked upon Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star defensive end Bryce Davis.
Tigerillustrated.com will have additional details on Anderson's recruitment in our Monday Insider.
CLEMSON'S 2025 VERBAL COMMITMENTS
1. (RB) Gideon Davidson (5-11, 185) Lynchburg, Va.
2. (QB) Blake Hebert (6-3, 215) Lawrence, Mass.
3. (OL) Easton Ware (6-5, 285) Lynchburg, Va.
4. (TE) Logan Brooking (6-4, 235) Savannah, Ga.
5. (WR) JuJu Preston (6-0, 175) Woodbridge, Va.
6. (DL) Amare Adams (6-4, 285) Florence, S.C.
7. (ATH) Marquise Henderson (5-10, 170) Honea Path, S.C.
8. (DL) Ari Watford (6-5, 235) Norfolk, Va.
9. (OL) Braydon Jacobs (6-7, 320) Buford, Ga.
10. (DL) Isaiah Campbell (6-5, 265) Durham, N.C.
11. (DB) Tae Harris (6-0, 200) Cedertown, Ga.
12. (DB) Graceson Littleton (6-0, 175) Tampa, Fla.
13. (OL) Rowan Byrne (6-6, 305) New Rochelle, N.Y.
14. (DL) Bryce Davis (6-3, 245) Greensboro, N.C.
15. (LB) Logan Anderson (6-2, 223) Fyffe, Ala.
