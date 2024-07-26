Anderson (6-2, 223) picked the Tigers over offers from Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, UCF, Washington and Vanderbilt.

Fyffe (Ala.) linebacker Logan Anderson has announced his commitment to Clemson. Anderson had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Another four-star has punctuated the close to Clemson's summer recruiting.

He traveled in Thursday to attend the program's All-In Cookout Friday with his parents, siblings and grandparents.

His pledge ends an unforeseen two-month recruiting spree that saw Anderson rise from obscurity to relative regional prominence.

Anderson held small offers such as North Alabama and Mercer during the spring when defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin followed a tip to check him out.

He has starred as a running back in high school, tallying 2,864 yards and 45 touchdowns on 265 carries as a junior in leading Fyffe to its seventh state championship in a decade.

His brother Payton is a former walk-on running back at Auburn.

Clemson liked him a lot and was set to host him for the Dabo Swinney Camp when his sterling showing at earlier camps in late May yielded offers from Georgia and then Auburn.

A camp offer via Ole Miss rounded out the primary June developments, and Rivals.com tabbed him a four-star.

Anderson then impressed network analysts at the Rivals Five-Star earlier last month.