Hebert (6-3, 215) picked the Tigers over offers from Notre Dame, Auburn, South Carolina, Penn State, UNC, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and more.

Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic rising junior quarterback Blake Hebert has announced his commitment to the Tigers. Hebert was a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

He gives Clemson its second prominent 2025 commitment in three days, with the next class christened Wednesday via a pledge from Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian four-star running back Gideon Davidson.

The Tigers only began dispensing offers to juniors two weeks ago.

Hebert drew one of Clemson's opening two quarterback offers, competing amid an impressive collection of 2025 passers at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Yet as we brought to light for subscribers a week earlier, Hebert was already quietly centered in the Tigers' crosshairs.

New offensive coordinator Garrett Riley had traveled to watch him throw earlier in the month, and Hebert's introductory visit had been preceded by an extended phone call with Dabo Swinney.

In 12 games as a sophomore, Hebert threw for 1,748 yards and 24 touchdowns, completing 60.0 percent of his throws and registering just one interception.

Hebert didn't start accumulating power conference offers until recently. But the ball got rolling fast, with UNC and Ole Miss garnering attention. Penn State would then offer when he was on campus for a regional quarterback showcase at which he starred.