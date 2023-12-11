FOUR-STAR HENDERSON COMMITS TO CLEMSON
If the name of the game has become dynamic athleticism in space, Clemson just got it.
Belton-Honea Path (S.C.) four-star junior Marquise Henderson announced his commitment to the Tigers on Monday -- just one day after the home team extended its formal offer. Tigerillustrated.com issued its projection for Henderson to Clemson earlier this morning.
Henderson (5-11, 170) picked up his offer Sunday upon attending the Tigers' opening bowl practice with his sister.
The decision will appear expedited on the surface. But this recruitment was much longer in the making.
Henderson also held offers from N.C. State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Boston College and Vanderbilt among others. South Carolina and Florida State had conveyed fluctuating levels of interest -- notable in part because Henderson's uncle played for the Gamecocks.
He had moved toward a potential reservation with Virginia Tech in November before promptly backing out of that idea.
Clemson has been engaged with Henderson for quite some time.
He attended the program's underclassmen day in April and worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.
Henderson has starred as a running back at BHP, and he finished his junior season with 2,336 yards and 37 touchdowns on 207 carries (11.3 yards per).
Clemson snagged its 2025 running back over the summer in Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian four-star Gideon Davidson.
But the impressive explosive athleticism Henderson brings to the table still compelled the Tigers, and thus his evaluation switched to being considered an athlete who could be molded into a slot receiver or cornerback as well as a return man.
Tigerillustrated.com brought the change in course to light in September.
Henderson attended three Clemson games in the fall, most recently the home finale against North Carolina.
Safeties coach Mickey Conn spearheaded the Tigers' efforts, perhaps due in part to having witnessed Henderson's athletic assets in multiple games against his son.
Finally, Swinney and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley paid a visit to Henderson's school last week in advance of the bowl practice visit.
The stage had been set.
Henderson becomes Clemson's seventh commitment for the 2025 class, joining Davidson, Florence (S.C.) South Florence four-star defensive tackle Amare Adams, Lawrence (Mass.) four-star quarterback Blake Hebert, Woodbridge (Va.) Freedom receiver Carleton "Juju" Preston, Savannah (Ga.) Christian Prep tight end Logan Brooking and Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian offensive lineman Easton Ware.
