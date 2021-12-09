Four-star receiver picks Clemson

Williams had been down to Auburn, Clemson and South Carolina.

Clemson picked up some good news on the recruiting trail Thursday night, adding a key piece to its 2022 recruiting class in four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams of Irmo.

The top five recruit overall regardless of position in the state of South Carolina is slated to be in Clemson this weekend on an official visit.

Said Rivals.com National Analyst Adam Friedman: "Williams has plenty of speed but it's his explosiveness and excellent routes that make him special. He gets open with ease, creating a lot of separation between him and the defensive back using a combination of quickness, crisp footwork, and subtle movements with his head, arms, or hips.

"Williams does a good job picking up yards after the catch and has shown the ability to contribute in the return game. He has very reliable hands and that should help him see the field fairly early in his college career."

The Tigers offered last month while Williams was in town on an unofficial visit.

Last week Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, running backs coach C.J. Spiller and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham were in Irmo for an in-home visit with Williams, a visit that lasted for roughly three hours and swung momentum back in Clemson's direction.

South Carolina had felt particularly confident on Williams in recent weeks but wasn't able to fend off Clemson, whom Williams classified as the offer he coveted earlier in the process.

A Rivals250 member, Williams mulled nearly 30 offers during the recruiting process but ultimately narrowed his focus to Auburn, Ole Miss, Clemson and South Carolina.

It marks the second wide receiver pledge for the Tigers in this cycle, as Myrtle Beach four-star Adam Randall committed last December.

Williams is the fifth in-state prospect on Clemson's commit board for the class of 2022 and 13th overall. The Tigers lost two commitments this week in Bradenton (Fla.) four-star DB Keon Sabb and Bradenton four-star (DE) Jihaad Campbell.

