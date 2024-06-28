BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

We just spoke with one of Clemson's newest offers - four-star wide receiver Connor Salmin of Purcellville, Va.

Offers have poured in from Ohio State, Georgia, Florida State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and a host of offers.

In our third update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have the latest on Salmin's visit to Clemson, his impressions of receivers coach Tyler Grisham, his one-on-one time with head coach Dabo Swinney and more.

The Tigers have made a great impression here.

