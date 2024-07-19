BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Another important recruiting verdict is upon Clemson -- arguably one of its two or three biggest, in fact.

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star defensive end Bryce Davis announces his college choice Saturday.

In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, the latest we have on the Rivals100 member.

FRIDAY UPDATE ON CLEMSON AND BRYCE DAVIS (For subscribers-only)

*************************

BIG JULY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!