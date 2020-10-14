FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

No. 1 Clemson (4-0, 3-0) is one day closer to traveling to Atlanta (Ga.) for its weekend matchup with Georgia Tech (2-2, 2-1). The Tigers, a 27-point favorite, will square off against the Yellow Jackets at noon on Saturday in a contest televised by ABC.

Below is a profile on Georgia Tech's starting lineup and its star ratings out of high school, according to Rivals.com.

Not listed below are two front-line players who were not rated by Rivals.com out of high school:

(TE) Jack Coco

(DL) Djimon Brooks

**** Some players listed below were of course transfers.