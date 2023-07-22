But instate flagship Texas presented the strongest competition and impediment over the last several months, and the Tigers withstood the local onslaught to nab the premium talent.

Gipson (6-0, 180), ranked No. 93 nationally overall regardless of position by Rivals.com , had Alabama, Ohio State and his native TCU as finalists.

Especially when you beat Texas in the process.

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed again subtly flexed his recruiting muscle in scoring yet another bull's-eyed target.

Gipson also accounts for the latest Clemson coup from the Lone Star State -- a string of decorated prospects featuring five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik, four-star receivers Bryant Wesco and Noble Johnson, four-star safety Andrew Mukuba, highly-regarded safety R.J. Mickens and four-star offensive linemen Harris Sewell and Ian Reed.

Clemson's courtship exploded out of the gate, only for the Tigers to have to demonstrate patience in order to prevail.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Reed reached out in March to inquire about Gipson's interest, upon which Clemson learned it was actually the suitor he was waiting for. Gipson backed that up by immediately coming for an overnight stay with his mother and picking up his offer.

He scratched plans to be at Ohio State's spring game to line up a return trip for Clemson's spring game, summarily telling reporters that his top-five list and a commitment were coming soon.

Our off topics forum

But Gipson would then proceed to schedule official visits, and we reported that Texas convinced him to pump the brakes on a Clemson pledge.

Gipson began last month with the Clemson official visit weekend, cancelled on Alabama and concluded with officials to Ohio State and Texas.