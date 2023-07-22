GIPSON COMMITS TO CLEMSON
Everything is bigger in Texas.
Especially when you beat Texas in the process.
Lancaster (Texas) four-star cornerback Corian Gipson announced his commitment to Clemson on Saturday.
Gipson (6-0, 180), ranked No. 93 nationally overall regardless of position by Rivals.com, had Alabama, Ohio State and his native TCU as finalists.
But instate flagship Texas presented the strongest competition and impediment over the last several months, and the Tigers withstood the local onslaught to nab the premium talent.
Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed again subtly flexed his recruiting muscle in scoring yet another bull's-eyed target.
Gipson also accounts for the latest Clemson coup from the Lone Star State -- a string of decorated prospects featuring five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik, four-star receivers Bryant Wesco and Noble Johnson, four-star safety Andrew Mukuba, highly-regarded safety R.J. Mickens and four-star offensive linemen Harris Sewell and Ian Reed.
Clemson's courtship exploded out of the gate, only for the Tigers to have to demonstrate patience in order to prevail.
Reed reached out in March to inquire about Gipson's interest, upon which Clemson learned it was actually the suitor he was waiting for. Gipson backed that up by immediately coming for an overnight stay with his mother and picking up his offer.
He scratched plans to be at Ohio State's spring game to line up a return trip for Clemson's spring game, summarily telling reporters that his top-five list and a commitment were coming soon.
But Gipson would then proceed to schedule official visits, and we reported that Texas convinced him to pump the brakes on a Clemson pledge.
Gipson began last month with the Clemson official visit weekend, cancelled on Alabama and concluded with officials to Ohio State and Texas.
The Longhorns believed they had momentum once Gipson didn't pledge to the Tigers after his official visit weekend, and many prematurely drew the conclusion that Gipson being friends with several commitments and Texas players would get them over the line.
Rather, the reasons Clemson nearly netted his commitment earlier in the process held serve.
Gipson becomes the Tigers' 17th commitment for this recruiting class, 14 of which are rated as four-stars by the Rivals.com network.
Tigerillustrated.com will have much more on Gipson's decision, including behind-the-scenes intel on his recruitment, in our Monday Insider.
CLEMSON's 2024 COMMITMENTS
1. (DB) Tavoy Feagin - Tampa, Fla.
2. (K) Nolan Hauser - Cornleius, N.C.
3. (TE) Christian Bentancur - Woodstock, Ill.
4. (DL) Champ Thompson - Norcross, Ga.
5. (DB) Noah Dixon - LaGrange, Ga.
6. (RB) David Eziomume - Kennesaw, Ga.
7. (LB) Drew Woodaz - Tampa, Fla.
8. (DL) Hevin Brown-Shuler - Atlanta, Ga.
9. (LB) Sammy Brown - Jefferson, Ga.
10. (WR) T.J. Moore - Tampa, Fla.
11. (WR) Bryant Wesco - Midlothian, TX
12. (DE) Darien Mayo - Olney, Md.
13. (DB) Ricardo Jones - Warner Robins, Ga.
14. (OL) Ronan O'Connell - Franklin, Tenn.
15. (DE) Adam Kissayi - Palm Bay, Fla.
16. (DB) Ashton Hampton - Tallahassee, Fla.
17. (DB) Corian Gipson - Lancaster, TX
