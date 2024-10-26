Advertisement

Published Oct 26, 2024
How Louisville's starters were ranked as recruits
Tigerillustrated.com
Tigerillustrated.com

Ahead of Louisville's (5-3, 3-2) trip to Death Valley next weekend to take on No. 9 Clemson (6-1, 5-0), check out where every Cardinals' starter was ranked as a recruit by Rivals.com.

11 starters or 50-percent of the Cardinals' starting lineup are acquisitions from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

ALSO SEE: Our early look at Clemson vs. Louisville | Our closer look at Clemson's running game formula | Recruiting Big Board: Safety | Friday Insider | Late-week Clemson Football Nuggets | Clemson's verbal commitments | Clemson's junior commitments

Tigerillustrated.com will of course release its Clemson - Louisville forecast Next Friday, November 1.

STARTERS ON LOUISVILLE's OFFENSE

STARTERS ON LOUISVILLE's DEFENSE


