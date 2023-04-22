Stop us if you've heard this one before. But Nick Eason got his recruit again. Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy four-star defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler announced his commitment to Clemson Saturday. The Rivals250 member had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com since March 22. ALSO SEE: THE STORY OF NICK EASON (Parts 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5) Brown-Shuler (6-4, 300), ranked No. 118 nationally by Rivals.com, called Oklahoma the other finalist. But that is as much because someone else had to be said in contention.

South Carolina, Georgia and Michigan were other schools in the race along the way, while Brown-Shuler also held offers from Ohio State, Texas A&M, Penn State, USC, UNC and Colorado among others. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! "It just feels like home every time I go there," Brown-Shuler told Tigerillustrated.com during the fall. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Brown-Shuler picked up one of the two early offers Dabo Swinney conveyed before formally opening the 2024 recruiting doors. He had participated in the Swinney Camp the previous summer and collected his offer at the 2022 April spring game. Eason picked up where predecessor Todd Bates left off in pursuing Brown-Shuler as Clemson's priority. Brown-Shuler would appear at three Clemson home games through the fall, during which time the Tigers seized command over South Carolina; he was born in Columbia, and many family members remain in Lexington County.

Hevin Brown-Shuler becomes the fourth verbal commitment for Clemson from the state of Georgia this cycle. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)