Hunter Johnson to transfer
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
CLEMSON -- Clemson has lost another scholarship quarterback this off-season, as rising sophomore QB Hunter Johnson will transfer out of the program, a source tells Tigerillustrated.com.
Info on Kelly Bryant rumors | Monday Insider | Clemson's 2008 coaching staff: Where are they now? | The No. 1 question mark on Clemson's football team entering summer workouts
Johnson talked with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney last week to discuss his plans to leave the program, the source said.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news