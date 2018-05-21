THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Clemson has lost another scholarship quarterback this off-season, as rising sophomore QB Hunter Johnson will transfer out of the program, a source tells Tigerillustrated.com.

Johnson talked with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney last week to discuss his plans to leave the program, the source said.