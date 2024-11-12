Hunter, Lakhin lead Clemson past Eastern Kentucky 75-62

Clemson’s shooting woes aided this run as the Tigers opened 0-for-4 from deep and shot below 40% from the field through the first eight minutes of the half.

In what was the first-ever meeting between the two schools, EKU (2-1) gave Clemson (3-0) trouble all night with relentless full-court pressure and intense on-ball defense. The upset-minded Colonels took a 54-50 lead at the 12:50 mark in the second half, following a 10-2 run.

CLEMSON -- If it weren’t for an eight-minute scoring drought to close out the game, Clemson’s 75-62 win over Eastern Kentucky Tuesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum wouldn’t have looked nearly as comfortable as it was.

Del Jones quickly flipped the momentum after the 12-minute media timeout with a clutch three-pointer and a key steal that led to an Ian Schieffelin layup, sparking a 14-2 Clemson run that put the Tigers up 64-56.

From there, EKU went cold, going scoreless for the next eight minutes, allowing Clemson to secure a more comfortable victory than it looked like it was going to be.

Clemson’s size advantage paid off, especially on the boards, as it grabbed six more offensive rebounds than EKU, leading to 23 second-chance points that kept the Tigers afloat despite shooting struggles.

Viktor Lahkin was a steady force all night, recording the team’s second double-double of the year with a tied-for-team-high 19 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and two steals—impacting every area of the game.

Chase Hunter set the tone early with two deep threes and a pair of dunks, ending the first half with 10 points.

He went scoreless for the first nine minutes of the second half but found his rhythm again after Jones’ spark, finishing with 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting and a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Schieffelin added 13 points, four assists, and played his usual steady defense, while pulling down nine rebounds in a “quiet” night by his standards.

Jones saw a season-high 22 minutes as Brad Brownell showed confidence in the true freshman against EKU’s high-pressure style, while Dillon Hunter (lower body) missed the contest. Though he had a few freshman mistakes, Jones finished with eight points, four rebounds, and a steal.

Jaedan Zackery, though quieter on offense than his last outing, played relentless defense against EKU’s guards. He wrapped up the night with six points, five rebounds, two steals, and four assists.

Chauncey Wiggins had perhaps the highlight of the night, sinking a buzzer-beating three to close out the first half. However, he struggled with his shot, going just 1-for-8 and finishing with just three points in his 23 minutes of work.

The game featured eight lead changes. Clemson, which took a 42-36 advantage into intermission, led for 34:31 compared to EKU’s 2:42, but shooting remained a challenge.

The Tigers shot just 28% from deep and 12-for-19 (63.2%) from the free throw line. Clemson was 28-for-61 (45%) from the floor.

EKU finished 22-of-56 (39.3%) from the field but struggled from long range, shooting only 6-of-25 (24%). The Colonels were led by DeVontae Blanton’s 28 points, a game-high.

The Tigers take to the road for the first time this season to face Boise State on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on the CBS Sports Network.

