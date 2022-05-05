Jack Leggett appears on The Clemson Dubcast

Jack Leggett still hasn't gotten over the events that led to his firing in 2015 after 22 seasons at Clemson.

He also can't reconcile Clemson's lack of recognition for the long run of success achieved under his watch.

"It's like they've tried to erase what we did there," he said.

It's been almost seven years, but the wounds are still fresh for the 68-year-old Leggett as he recalls the final year of his tenure that ended abruptly when then-AD Dan Radakovich told him it was over.

Leggett said he received 600 text messages from all over after the parting, including from every head coach in the ACC and prominent baseball people all across the state of South Carolina.

One figurehead who didn't reach out was Ray Tanner. Leggett suggests Radakovich consulted with his AD counterpart at South Carolina before making the move to fire Leggett and hire current coach Monte Lee.

Leggett, who lives in Greenville, spends an hour-plus with the The Clemson Dubcast to share what he's up to now. It includes watching a lot of college baseball, including the program he used to coach.