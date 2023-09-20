BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Jeff Scott has coached on some of the highest-pressure stages imaginable -- five consecutive playoff trips from 2015 to 2019, four national championship games, and a load of other important games during the regular seasons.

He finds that the pressure of coaching 4-and-under youth soccer brings its own stresses as other parents look on at practices and games.

ALSO SEE: Wednesday P.M. Insider Recruiting Notes | Wednesday Insider Recruiting Notes | Tuesday Evening Clemson Football Update | Tuesday P.M. Insider Recruiting Notes | Tuesday Insider Recruiting Notes | Dabo Swinney's Tuesday News Conference - Transcript & Video

Scott, fired from South Florida late last year, is enjoying the good life after he moved his family back to Clemson. The buyout in his contract gave him the luxury of taking his sweet time as he evaluates what's next for him. And the time with his wife and two young children is definitely sweet.