Jeff Scott appears on The Clemson Dubcast
BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!
Jeff Scott has coached on some of the highest-pressure stages imaginable -- five consecutive playoff trips from 2015 to 2019, four national championship games, and a load of other important games during the regular seasons.
He finds that the pressure of coaching 4-and-under youth soccer brings its own stresses as other parents look on at practices and games.
ALSO SEE: Wednesday P.M. Insider Recruiting Notes | Wednesday Insider Recruiting Notes | Tuesday Evening Clemson Football Update | Tuesday P.M. Insider Recruiting Notes | Tuesday Insider Recruiting Notes | Dabo Swinney's Tuesday News Conference - Transcript & Video
Scott, fired from South Florida late last year, is enjoying the good life after he moved his family back to Clemson. The buyout in his contract gave him the luxury of taking his sweet time as he evaluates what's next for him. And the time with his wife and two young children is definitely sweet.
Today Scott joins The Clemson Dubcast on Tigerillustrated.com to reflect on what that next step might be and when it might happen. But he says he honestly has no clue right now because he's too busy making up for time lost when he was grinding away working 80-hour weeks and dealing with the non-stop stresses and pressures of coaching.
Scott shares his favorite recruiting story, which involved a campus visit by five-star linebacker Tony Steward. A hotel room was booked for Steward, but Scott ended up having to pull an intoxicated Clemson fan out of the room and re-make the bed just in time for Steward's arrival.
Scott also gives his assessment of the state of college football with NIL and the transfer portal, where he thinks things are headed, and how he thinks Dabo Swinney will adapt to the rapidly changing landscape.
JUST RELEASED: The new Clemson Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoes now in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!