CLEMSON -- Clemson rising junior wide receiver Justyn Ross will not play this fall, head football coach Dabo Swinney announced Monday during a teleconference.

Ross, a former five-star recruit according to Rivals.com, will have surgery on Friday to address a congenital fusion. Ross was born with it.

Swinney said Ross will fly to Pittsburgh (Pa.) on Thursday to prepare for surgery.

Ross has 112 receptions and 1,865 yards in his career.

Said Swinney: "He's great. He can run, jump, do backflips, dunk a basketball. He has never had any issues with this. He had never known about it. Basically he caught a slant pass and got hit and went down. He was very slow to get up. He had stinger symptoms, numbness. He didn't practice the rest of the day and was fine on the sideline (this spring)."

