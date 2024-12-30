BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Tigerillustrated.com's Monday Insider is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans who follow recruiting.

You won't find more exclusive, detailed, Clemson recruiting intel anywhere else. We guarantee it!

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- You'll want to check out our additional details on Clemson's masterful job at roster retention behind the scenes over the last several weeks.

-- Tigerillustrated.com maintains its conviction that Clemson's staff is not yet done in the portal this off-season. More on that front in today's Insider.

-- We reveal one defensive end candidate from the transfer portal we had been tracking in recent weeks who had interest in Clemson.

-- Additional intel on Clemson's midyear enrollees and how that will affect their participation in upcoming all-star games.

-- Our intel on how last week's blanket NCAA waiver impacts new Clemson transfer portal wideout acquisition Tristan Smith.

-- The latest we are hearing on top 100 recruit (OL) Darius Gray of Richmond, Va.

-- We take subscribers through Clemson's upcoming enrollment window and how that will impact the Tigers and the portal.

-- More intel on departed defensive end A.J. Hoffler.

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)