Clemson's Aamir Simms turned in a double-double in Raleigh Saturday, adding 18 points and 11 rebounds. (US Presswire)

Clemson led early in the half, overcoming missing its first five shots and getting a scoring burst from Simms. The Tigers took a 15-8 lead, with 12 of the points coming from Simms, who made five of his first seven attempts. However, from that point, Clemson missed nine of its final 12 shots of the half. Players other than Simms were a combined 4 for 13 from the floor, and Clemson also made just 5 of 14 free-throw attempts. Overall, the Tigers were 9 of 23 from the line. N.C. State was 11 of 22 from the floor and 11 of 15 from the free-throw line in the first half. The Wolfpack played most of the game without starting forward Manny Bates, who left with a neck injury after getting tangled with Simms at the 11:40 mark of the first half.