Consequently, Page attended a pair of Clemson games and was the only defensive tackle brought in for the program’s elite junior day in January. Page also took visits to UNC and Tennessee during the spring, and each felt as if it might have momentum at various stages. Yet the relationship that Bates forged with Page’s family, along with Clemson’s national profile and pedigree at the defensive tackle position, won out in the end . As a junior, Page was credited with 80 tackles, eight sacks and 26 tackles for loss. He becomes Clemson’s 14th commitment for the class, including the 12th pledge to rate as a four-star or higher by the network.

Greensboro (N.C.) defensive tackle Payton Page gives Clemson another Rivals100 commitment. (Deana King - Rivals.com)