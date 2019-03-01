Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Home runs by Andrew Eyster and TJ Hopkins in the second inning scored all of South Carolina's runs in its 5-4 win over No. 14 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night.

The Gamecocks, who took a 1-0 series lead and won their eighth game in a row, improved to 8-1, while the Tigers, who had their five-game winning streak snapped, fell to 7-2.

Grayson Byrd lined a two-run homer, his second of the year, in the first inning, then Eyster and Hopkins responded with a two-run homer and three-run homer, respectively, in the second inning.