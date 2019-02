Tigerillustrated.com

After Brooks Crawford retired the first 10 batters of the game, the Jaguars dented the scoreboard with back-to-back solo homers by Ethan Wilson and Wells Davis in the fourth inning. Davidson answered with a long three-run homer in the fifth inning to give Clemson a 3-2 lead.

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Logan Davidson's three-run homer in the fifth inning lifted No. 14 Clemson to a 6-2 victory over South Alabama at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon in both team's season opener.

Michael Green doubled the Tigers' lead in the seventh inning with a solo homer, his first as a Tiger, then Sam Hall laced a two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning. Kyle Wilkie's 29-game hitting streak came to an end, but he extended his on-base streak to 40 games with two walks.

Mat Clark earned the win by pitching 3.0 strong innings in relief, allowing three hits, no runs and one walk with four strikeouts. Carson Spiers pitched the final 1.1 innings to record the save. Jaguar reliever Jared Proctor suffered the loss.

The series concludes Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m., on ACC Network Extra. The second game starts approximately 60 minutes after the first game of the doubleheader. Tickets for Saturday’s originally-scheduled game are valid for the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Tickets for Sunday’s originally-scheduled game are valid for the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Saturday is Seth Beer Day, as the former Tiger three-time All-American (2016-18) will be on hand to throw out the first pitch and watch as his 2016 national player-of-the-year banner is unveiled prior to the first game. A commemorative Seth Beer poster is also available for free for the first 2,500 fans.

