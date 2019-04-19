Tigerillustrated.com

The Blue Devils (22-16, 9-10 ACC) answered with four runs on five singles in the top of the fourth inning.

Sam Hall led off the first inning with a homer, then the Tigers ( 25-13 , 11-8 ACC) scored two runs in the third inning on Grayson Byrd's groundout and Kyle Wilkie's two-out single.

CLEMSON -- Ethan Murray's two-out single in the ninth inning tied the score, then Michael Rothenberg's double plated Murray for the go-ahead run in Duke's 9-8 win over No. 16 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night in the first game of a three-game series.

James Parker's groundout in the bottom of the fourth inning tied the score, then Hall hit a two-run homer, his second of the game and sixth of the season, to give Clemson a 6-4 lead.

Duke stormed back with three runs in the top of the seventh inning, including two on Rothenberg's two-out single to give the Blue Devils a 7-6 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Hall led off with a single and scored on a traditional steal of home to tie the score, then Wilkie's groundout plated Logan Davidson for the go-ahead run.

Down to their last strike, the Blue Devils tied the score in the ninth inning on Murray's run-scoring single, then Rothenberg belted a double to score Murray for the go-ahead run.

Matt Dockman (4-1) earned the win, while Thomas Girard pitched the ninth inning to record his sixth save of the year.

Owen Griffith (1-1) suffered the loss.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. The first 1,000 fans receive a free set of trading cards.

Saturday is Military Appreciation Day, as Clemson honors veterans and active military personnel during a pregame ceremony starting shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Check out our Spring DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel at the Tiger Fan Shop! Click HERE to see everything in inventory.