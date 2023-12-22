Joe Girard was one of four Tigers to reach double figures in scoring Friday night in Littlejohn Coliseum. (AP)

He intercepted a Royal pass and connected on the other end with a fast break dunk. On the ensuing possession, he forced a block by the basket and found RJ Godfrey across the court for another easy basket. Hall added four blocks on the night. He wasn't alone in enjoying first half success. Girard added 16 points of his own in the first 20 minutes, picking apart the Royal defense from behind the arc. He converted three of his five shots from deep while forcing contact outside for three shots at the foul line. After a quiet offensive outing in Memphis, Girard reached double figures in scoring, finishing with 19 overall. He has recorded 10 or more points in eight of his last nine games. Much like Girard returned to form against the Royals, issues that plagued Clemson in Memphis flipped back home. Against the Tigers, Clemson struggled to provide scoring off the bench and coughed up 15 turnovers. On Friday, those issues became a quick afterthought. Against Memphis, Clemson only managed five points past the starting five. Behind Godfrey, the Tigers tripled that total in the first half alone against Queens. Godfrey set a new career high with 19 points, providing a boost offensively inside. He also converted three of his four shots from the foul line. Clemson also improved its ball security after giving up 15 turnovers against Memphis, recording only one within the first half. They finished with seven for the entire night.