No. 2 Clemson falls to No. 17 Louisville 8-6 in 12 innings

The Cardinals improved to 28-11 overall and 10-8 in the ACC. The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, dropped to 35-7 overall and 13-5 in ACC play.

CLEMSON -- Tague Davis ’ two-run homer in the 12th inning lifted No. 17 Louisville to an 8-6 victory over No. 2 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Cam Cannarella belted a two-run homer, his second of the year, on an 0-2 pitch in the first inning, then Eddie King Jr. led off the second inning with a homer to cut Clemson’s lead in half.

In the fifth inning, the Tigers took advantage of an error to score an unearned run, then Louisville manufactured two runs in the sixth inning to tie the score 3-3.

With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Collin Mowry blooped a single to score the go-ahead run, Louisville’s first hit with runners in scoring position in the series. Josh Paino answered by hitting the first pitch of the bottom of the ninth inning over the fence in right field for a home run, his eighth of the year.

In the top of the 10th inning, King gave Louisville the lead again with a sacrifice fly, then Davis flared a two-out, run-scoring single to double its lead. In the bottom of the 10th inning, Jacob Jarrell laced a two-out, run-scoring single, then the tying run scored on an error on a grounder by Paino.

In the 12th inning, Davis crushed a two-run homer to put Louisville ahead.

Louisville outhit Clemson 11-10.

Jake Schweitzer (2-0) earned the win, while Justin LeGuernic (0-3) suffered the loss. The Cardinals used 10 pitchers on the afternoon; seven Tiger pitchers saw action.

B.J. Bailey tossed a career-high 7.0 innings in relief, allowing six hits, three runs and three walks with four strikeouts. Chance Fitzgerald (2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) got the start, while Hudson Lee (0.1 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 2 BB), Nathan Dvorsky (0.1 IP), Noah Samol (0 IP, 1 H) and Joe Allen (0.1 IP, 1 BB, 1 K) joined LeGuernic and Bailey in drawing relief work for the Tigers.

The Tigers conclude their eight-game homestand by hosting Georgia on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.