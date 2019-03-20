Tigerillustrated.com

It was Clemson's first-ever game at Segra Park.

The Tigers, who swept the two-game midweek series 2-0, improved to 16-5 , while the Cougars fell to 13-8.

COLUMBIA -- Six Tiger pitchers combined to allow just one run on seven hits in No. 20 Clemson's 4-1 victory over College of Charleston at Segra Park on Wednesday night.

Jackson Lindley, Travis Marr, Sam Weatherly, Owen Griffith, Holt Jones and Carson Spiers combined on the strong pitching performance for the Tigers.

Marr (1-0) earned the win by pitching 2.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball, while Spiers recorded his sixth save of the year by pitching the ninth inning.

Cougar starter Zach Williams (0-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered two runs on three hits in 3.0 innings pitched.

Bryce Teodosio lined a two-out single in the second inning to score the game's first run, then Kyle Wilkie hit an RBI groundout in the top of the third inning before the Cougars manufactured a run in the bottom of the third inning.

Bo Majkowski ripped a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to double Clemson's lead and Logan Davidson lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the ninth inning.

The Tigers play a three-game series at Boston College beginning Friday at 4 p.m., on ACC Network Extra.

Check out our Spring DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel at the Tiger Fan Shop! Click HERE to see everything in inventory.