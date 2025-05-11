No. 6 Clemson drops series to Duke with 8-4 loss

The Tigers (38-15, 15-12 ACC) plated the game’s first two runs in the second inning on Jacob Jarrell’s RBI groundout and Luke Gaffney’s run-scoring single.

CLEMSON -- Duke broke a 2-2 tie with five runs in the fifth inning in its 8-4 victory over No. 6 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Jake Hyde crushed a solo homer in the fourth inning as part of a two-run frame that tied the score, then the Blue Devils (35-16, 16-11 ACC), who won the series 2-1, took the lead in the fifth inning with five runs thanks in large part to Hyde’s three-run homer, his second of the game, and Tyler Albright’s solo homer.

Cam Cannarella lined a one-out single in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. Dominic Listi added two hits for the Tigers.

In the eighth inning, Duke added a run.

The Blue Devils again outhit the Tigers 11-7.

Duke starter Henry Zatkowski (5-1) earned the win, as he allowed four hits, two runs and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.

Tiger starter B.J. Bailey (2-4) suffered the loss, as he gave up seven runs on nine hits in 4.1 innings pitched. Nathan Dvorsky (2.2 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) and Joe Allen (2 IP, 2 H, 1 K) also saw action for the Tigers.

The Tigers conclude the regular season with a three-game series at Pittsburgh, beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.